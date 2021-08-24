CCI imposes BIG penalty on Maruti Suzuki - Here's why

Headlines

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

7 daily foods that can destroy your skin quality

ODI World Cup: Centurions in opening match of tournament

Top 10 cricketers with most centuries in ODIs while chasing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to donate world cup match fees to earthquake victims

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

CCI imposes BIG penalty on Maruti Suzuki - Here's why

Under investigation since 2019 for its dealer discount policy, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has been fined Rs 200 crore by the CCI.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2021, 03:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) found Maruti Suzuki’s dealer discount control policy anti-competitive and has asked the company to pay the fine without 60 days of receiving the order.

As per the antitrust watchdog, the carmaker has allegedly displayed anti-competitive conduct in its policy to control the discounts that its dealers can offer to customers.

As per the CCI statement, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) dealers enter agreements that restrain them from any additional discounts to buyers over the company prescribed amount. The agreement allegedly performed as a deterrent that kept dealers from offering additional discounts, offers or freebies to lure consumers beyond what MSIL approved.

Maruti Suzuki has been asked by the CCI to cease and desist from the dealer discount control policy.

The carmaker’s discount policy reportedly came to CCI’s notice after an anonymous complain in 2017 by an MSIL dealer.

As per CCI, dealers found giving discounts beyond the prescribed limit were penalized as per the discount control policy. The penalty was allegedly enforced not just on the dealership but also individuals working in it like Direct Sales Executive, Regional Manager, Showroom Manager, Team Leader etc.

Another eye-opening revelation as per the CCI is that MSIL employed Mystery Shopping Agencies (MSAs) which enforced and monitor this dealer discount control policy. Posing as potential buyers, these MSAs would find out whether a dealer was giving more discounts that prescribed.

As per CCI, “…such conduct of MSIL which resulted in an appreciable adverse effect on competition within India.”

A company spokesperson reportedly responded to the penalty by CCI saying that MSIL had seen the order and was examining it before taking appropriate actions under law. The Maruti Suzuki spokesperson added, “MSIL has always worked in the best interests of consumers and will continue to do so in the future.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Centre makes big announcement students must know

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro design leaked; Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 models

IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE