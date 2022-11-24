Caught on camera: Mahindra Scorpio owner tries to cross overflowing stream, falls off the cliff

Screen Grab

Numerous vehicle attempts to traverse flooded roads and bridges are a common sight. This is a video of a brand new Mahindra Scorpio Classic owner attempting to ford a mountain creek. The people in the vehicle decide to get out at the last second.

The footage was shot from the other bank of the stream and shows a Mahindra Scorpio Classic stuck in the centre of the swiftly moving water. The Scorpio Classic's driver likewise made an attempt to turn around and return to safety. But the stream was too swift, and the Scorpio Classic was submerged too far. If a truck or other vehicle with more ground clearance had been involved, things may have been different.

The driver of the SUV quickly abandons the vehicle after realising that the Scorpio cannot make it to the other end. The power of the water was too great to be overcome since it was striking the Mahindra Scorpio straight in its body.

A Mahindra Scorpio Classic is pushed down a cliff by the rushing water, as seen in the video. We don't know how far down the truck went, but there's no chance anybody could have rescued it. Surely it's a complete write-off. No other cars ventured into the stream to observe how the Scorpio Classic would perform.

It is important to be aware that insurance claims cannot be filed for whole losses incurred in accidents caused by the driver's error of judgement. The car's lack of a licence plate indicated that it was likely delivered to the buyer somewhat recently and was thus likely brand new.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is also available at significantly reduced rates compared to the Scorpio-N. The Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel Gen 2 mHawk engine, which generates 132 horsepower and 300 Newton-metres of torque. Mahindra claims that their new engine is 14 percent more efficient and weighs 55 kg less than the last engine it replaced. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.