Caught on camera: Mahindra Scorpio-N crashes right after delivery, here’s what happened

Mahindra Scorpio-N is loaded to the brim when it comes to safety.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Caught on camera: Mahindra Scorpio-N crashes right after delivery, here’s what happened
Mahindra recently also recalled more than Scorpio-N SUV with manual transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched by the India car manufacturer in June and since then, the SUV has received a tremendous response from buyers. Mahindra was able to secure 1 lakh booking of the Scorpio-N SUV in just 30 minutes. Buyers are facing huge waiting periods to finally get their Scorpio-N delivered. Getting delivery of your new car is a special moment but it wasn’t the same for a Chandigarh resident who recently got delivery of his Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.

According to a video shared by Nikhil Rana, a new Mahindra Scorpio-N met with a terrible accident right after the delivery. As shown in the video, the SUV was on the road after the delivery when it got sandwiched between two cars. Luckily the car was at slow speed and none of the passengers in the SUV was injured, however the new Scorpio-N was deformed from front and rear.

None of the airbags of the car were deployed but the Mahindra Scorpio-N’s front and rear bumper got damaged and the tailgate got a wide dent. Mahindra Scorpio-N is loaded to the brim when it comes to safety features but it has not yet been tested by NCAP.  The Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to receive a good rating in the Global NCAP test just like its sibling XUV700. Also read: Rs 1 crore Jaguar sports car with VIP number plate kills receptionist while ‘racing’

Mahindra recently also recalled more than Scorpio-N SUV with manual transmission due to potential issues with rubber bellow inside bell housing. As revealed by the company, the manual transmission Mahindra Scorpio-N assembled between July 1 and November 11 will be recalled. If you own a Scorpio-N assembled between the dates mentioned above, you will be contacted by the nearest dealership and the issue will be rectified for free.

