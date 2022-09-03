Car sales August 2022: Maruti Suzuki leads the race, Hyundai distant second; check top-selling models

File Photo

Maruti Suzuki headed the sales charts in the month of August 2022 as well as it recorded a total sales of 1,34,166 units. Even though Maruti Suzuki led the sales charts in August 2022, the company came down from 1,42,850 units in July 2022 (a decrease of 6 per cent month-over-month). Since the beginning of the current calendar year, the company has been on a model introduction tear.

Hyundai finished second, with a total domestic tally of 49,510 units, compared to 50,500 units in July 2022. As a result, year-over-year volume fell by 1.9 per cent. The next generation of the Tucson was introduced by the South Korean automaker in 2022, and the company is expected to introduce the Venue N Line (launch on September 6 confirmed), the Ioniq 5 electric car, and the updated Kona Electric in the remaining months of the calendar year.

Mini segment car sales which comprises Alto and S-Presso climbed to 22,162 units from 20,461 in August 2021. Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR sales jumped 57% to 71,557 units from 45,577 a year earlier. Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 utility cars sold 26,932 last month, up from 24,337.

There was a month-over-month (MoM) rise in volume of 0.7 , bringing total July 2022 sales to 47,170 units for Tata Motors. This was up from July 2022 sales of 47,506. Recently, the domestic car giant unveiled the Jet Editions of the Nexon, Nexon EV, Safari, and Harrier, and last month, the Nexon and Punch both had their best monthly sales ever.

In the wake of its recent product introductions, Mahindra has been enjoying a surge of enthusiasm. Recently, the SUV manufacturer debuted two new models, the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic. Mahindra's August 2022 sales of 29,852 units represent a MoM (month-over-month) increase of 6.4 per cent from July 2022 sales of 28,053 units.

Kia India placed fifth with 22,322 units, up from 22,022 units (a gain of 1.3 per cent) month over month; Toyota placed sixth with 14,959 units, down from 19,693 units (a loss of 24.0 per cent) month over month in July 2022. After a 14.5 per cent rise in sales volume, Honda came in seventh place with 7,769 units, compared to 6,784 units.

Renault India fell to eighth place, selling 7,012 units in August 2022 compared to 7,128 units in July 2022 (a decrease of 1.6 Per cent month-over-month), behind competitors such as Skoda, MG, Nissan, Volkswagen, FCA, and Citroen.

(With inputs from PTI)