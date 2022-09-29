Neither breaking windows nor comfort, this is the real purpose of a car headrest

Photo: Pixabay

While many people believe that a hearest's real function is to act as a tool in a time of emergency to break the windows. How true is this piece of information?

More and more attention is now being paid to the safety features of cars. From companies to customers, everybody is trying to bring adopt new ways of protecting passengers in case of an accident.

Most of us are unaware that a headrest's true purpose is your protection in an accident. It is neither for your comfort nor to break glasses of cars to escape in an unlikely situation.

The true purpose of a headrest is to prevent your head from going too far back in an accident. Actually, another name for the headrest is head restraint. This is the reason why the headrest is designed by tilting forward.

You will be shocked it know that the windscreen and windows of a car are designed in a way that is difficult to break even with the headrest. Hence, it is advised next time when you travel in a car keep your headrest intact and dont travel without it.

