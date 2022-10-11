BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with over 500kms range unveiled, bookings open

BYD Atto 3

BYD has unveiled the new Atto 3 electric SUV in India today. The BYD Atto 3 is the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India after the BYD E6 MPV. As of now, the company has not revealed the price of the new SUV, however it has started to accept bookings for the Attos 3 EV for Rs 50,000. The company will start delivering the BYD Atto 3 from January 2023. The car will be manufactured at the Sriperumbudur factory, which is located in the greater Chennai area.

The BYD Atto 3 SUV comes with a front mounted electric motor that produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that Atto 3 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The car offers three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. The electric SUV has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and an NEDC-claimed range of 480 km.

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is equipped with Blade Battery technology that can charge from 0% to 80% within 50 minutes. The company also claims that Blade Battery can support the driving mileage of more than 500,000km or even more than 1,000,000km.

BYD Atto 3 features an aerodynamic front end with a ‘Dragon face’ design. So, it has a sharp aggressive-looking front. The car features a silver grille at the front connected with sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs. At the rear, the SUV features a long light bar. The car comes with a dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof. It also gets dual-tone alloy wheels that give a sporty stance to the car.

When it comes to cabin, the BYD Atto 3 gets features such as panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch infotainment system with 8-speaker system, and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, NFC card key, electronic parking brake and electric seat adjustment.