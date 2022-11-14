BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with 521km range launched in India, price starts at Rs 33.99 lakh

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled for the Indian market last month, the company received more than 1,500 bookings for the new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. The BYD Atto 3 is the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India after the BYD E6 MPV. The company will start delivering the BYD Atto 3 from January 2023. As per the company, the electric SUV has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and an NEDC-claimed range of 480 km.

BYD claims that the Atto 3 EV can offer three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. It is powered by a front mounted electric motor that churns out 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that Atto 3 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is equipped with Blade Battery technology that can charge from 0% to 80% within 50 minutes.

The Atto 3 will be sold via 24 showrooms that the company is planning to open across 21 cities in the country by the end of 2022. The brand aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be manufactured at the Sriperumbudur factory, which is located in the greater Chennai area.

When it comes to looks, the BYD Atto 3 EV features an aerodynamic aggressive-looking front with silver grille, LED headlamps and LED DRLs. At the rear, the SUV features a long light bar. The car comes with a dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof. It also gets dual-tone alloy wheels that give a sporty stance to the car.

When it comes to cabin, the BYD Atto 3 gets features such as panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch infotainment system with 8-speaker system, and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, NFC card key, electronic parking brake and electric seat adjustment.