BYD Atto 3 electric SUV scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, BYD's second model for our market, was recently revealed, and shortly thereafter, it got a perfect 5-star rating in Euro NCAP's crash tests. Specifically, the left-hand-drive variant of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV was tested. Surprisingly, the SUV may be built with a right-hand-drive layout and yet meet the crash rating requirements.

The tested trim level was the entry-level Active, which has several standard safety features. Features include seven airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, and automatic seat belts with pretensioners. A total of 34.7 out of a possible 38 points were awarded to the Atto 3 in the test.

So it passes with flying colours in the safety category. The electric SUV performed admirably in a side-impact test and adequately in a front-offset barrier test, both of which evaluated safety features. It received a perfect 5 star rating for kid occupant safety with a score of 44 out of a possible 49. However, it was poorly rated for the protection of pedestrians.

The company forecasts yearly sales of 15,000 units of the Atto 3 in the Indian market. The SUV is currently available for preorder, and the full pricing will be revealed next month. Even better, shipping is expected to start in January of next year.

The BYD Atto 3 looks modern and confident. Size-wise, it measures in at 4,445 mm long, 1 875 mm across, and 1,615 mm up. It's 132 millimetres and 275 mm longer than the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV, for comparison. Additionally, the trunk space is a generous 440 litres, and the wheelbase is 2,720 mm.

The electric motor driving the front wheels of the India-bound car has a maximum power output of 201 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque, and is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery pack. This allows the BYD Atto 3 to go from 0 to 100 kph in 7.3 seconds.