BYD Atto 3 electric SUV launching in India today: Design, range, expected price and more

BYD Atto 3 EV

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be launched in India today (October 11). The BYD Atto 3 EV will be the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India after the BYD E6 MPV. The company has been teasing the car for quite a while now and few of the details about the electric SUV have already been leaked online ahead of the launch. In the Indian market, the new BYD Atto 3 will compete against the likes of Tata Nexon EV Max, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and others. The company has confirmed that the Atto 3 EV will be manufactured at the Sriperumbudur factory, which is located in the greater Chennai area.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV: Design

The BYD Atto 3 SUV reportedly features a wider and longer wheelbase than its competitors. The car features a silver grille at the front connected with sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs. At the rear, the SUV features a long light bar. The car comes with a dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof. It also gets dual-tone alloy wheels that give a sporty stance to the car.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV: Powertrain

The Atto 3 will reportedly have a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 49.92kWh BYD Blade battery, according to sources. An electric motor will provide the vehicle's propulsion, with a maximum output of 201 horsepower and 310 Newton-meters of torque. On a single charge, it should be able to go 345 kilometres. It will take the new BYD electric SUV just 7.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h. An optional 60.49 kWh battery pack will provide an estimated 420 km of range on a single charge for the vehicle.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV: Interior

The new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will have a very well-equipped cabin. The electric vehicle will come standard with a 12.8-inch spinning touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There will be a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, driver and front passenger heated seats, power adjustable driver seat, synthetic leather seats, and electronic tailgate opening.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV: Safety

The new BYD Atto 3 comes with the standard fare of safety features found in today's modern electric SUVs, including 6 airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill descent control, a traction control system, rear parking sensors, an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution, a seat belt reminder and tyre pressure monitoring system.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV: Expected price

In India, the BYD Atto 3 is expected to cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh if imported SKD (semi-knocked down) units.