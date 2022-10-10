Search icon
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Expected price, range and more

Featuring sleek headlamps up front and a hidden silver grille, the upcoming BYD Atto 3 electric SUV looks modern and uncluttered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

BYD, a Chinese carmaker, is excited to increase its electric offerings in the Indian market. The Atto 3 SUV, BYD's premium offering, will be launching on tomorrow on October 11. With the E6 MPV, BYD entered the Indian EV market, but it wasn't easily available for private buyers. In India, the BYD Atto 3 is expected to cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh if imported SKD (semi-knocked down). The new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be manufactured at the Sriperumbudur factory, which is located in the greater Chennai area.

Here's everything you need to know about the BYD Atto 3 EV:

BYD Atto 3: Dimentions 
The BYD Atto 3 SUV, at 4.45 metres in length, has more outside dimensions in its favour than either of its main competitors. It is also wider and has a longer wheelbase, which should translate to a roomier interior.

BYD Atto 3: Powertrain 
The Atto 3 will reportedly have a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 49.92kWh BYD Blade battery, according to sources. An electric motor will provide the vehicle's propulsion, with a maximum output of 201 horsepower and 310 Newton-meters of torque. On a single charge, it should be able to go 345 kilometres. It will take the new BYD electric SUV just 7.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h. An optional 60.49 kWh battery pack will provide an estimated 420 km of range on a single charge for the vehicle.

BYD Atto 3: Interior
The new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will have a very well-equipped cabin. The electric vehicle will come standard with a 12.8-inch spinning touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 
There will be a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, driver and front passenger heated seats,  power adjustable driver seat, synthetic leather seats,  and electronic tailgate opening.

BYD Atto 3: Safety
The new BYD Atto 3 comes with the standard fare of safety features found in today's modern electric SUVs, including 6 airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill decent control, a traction control system, rear parking sensors, an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution, a seat belt reminder and tyre pressure monitoring system.  

The MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV are two of the electric SUVs that will compete with the forthcoming BYD Atto 3 model.

