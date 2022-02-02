Buyers of India’s bestselling electric car Tata Nexon EV will have to wait longer, here's why

Ever since its launch in 2020, Tata Nexon EV was warmly welcomed by many electronic vehicle lovers. As the most affordable electric SUV in India, the Tata Nexon EV has better sales than its close rivals.

Considering its great fan following, it is quite legit for the Nexon EV to have a waiting period of up to six months. It is also the most affordable electric SUV after considering government subsidies.

As the Maharashtra government offers a subsidy of up to Rs 2.5 lakh off the price of the Nexon EV (Rs 1.5 lakh as subsidy and Rs 1 lakh as early incentive), the state has the highest percentage of Nexon EV bookings.

With reference to advancements, Tata Motors is working on an extended range version of the electric SUV. Priced between Rs 14.24 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Nexon EV is about Rs 6 lakhs cheaper than its competitors. It is currently powered by a battery pack with 30.2 kWh capacity and has a driving range of 312 km, with 127 horsepower and 220 km.

Despite its claimed driving range, real-time owners say that it only offers a range of 220 km.

Considering the bigger battery pack, the updated Nexon EV must have a range of about 400 km in the local test cycle. It should also give a real-world range of 300-320 km.