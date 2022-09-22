Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

BTS partners with Hyundai to release 2022 FIFA World Cup song: Release date, time and more details

The campaign song utilized the original lyrics and added lines such as “Now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

BTS partners with Hyundai to release 2022 FIFA World Cup song: Release date, time and more details
BTS X Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company announced that it will release “Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.)” with BTS for the ‘Goal of the Century (GOTC)’ World Cup campaign song. The song will be released on September 23, 2022, 18:00 KST (2:30pm IST) through streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, along with a full music video on Hyundai’s official YouTube Channel. 
 
“Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.)” is a British rock remix version of BTS’ “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” which emphasizes the climax to deliver the cheering message for ‘Goal of the Century’ and anticipation toward the World Cup. 

 “As one of the most influential global artists in the world, BTS and their music greatly influence our society to develop in a positive direction. Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company

The campaign song utilized the original lyrics and added lines such as “Now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here”. Plus, the song is also filled with lyrics such as “I know, together, we’ll make it better” and “We’re gonna run till a new tomorrow” in hopes to create a better future together.

In an effort to spread the message further, Hyundai Motor will launch a TikTok challenge #TeamCentry12 on October 1 for the global fans to enjoy via Hyundai’s official TikTok account (@Hyundai_worldwide). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.