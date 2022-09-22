BTS partners with Hyundai to release 2022 FIFA World Cup song: Release date, time and more details

BTS X Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company announced that it will release “Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.)” with BTS for the ‘Goal of the Century (GOTC)’ World Cup campaign song. The song will be released on September 23, 2022, 18:00 KST (2:30pm IST) through streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, along with a full music video on Hyundai’s official YouTube Channel.



“Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.)” is a British rock remix version of BTS’ “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” which emphasizes the climax to deliver the cheering message for ‘Goal of the Century’ and anticipation toward the World Cup.

“As one of the most influential global artists in the world, BTS and their music greatly influence our society to develop in a positive direction. Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company

The campaign song utilized the original lyrics and added lines such as “Now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here”. Plus, the song is also filled with lyrics such as “I know, together, we’ll make it better” and “We’re gonna run till a new tomorrow” in hopes to create a better future together.

In an effort to spread the message further, Hyundai Motor will launch a TikTok challenge #TeamCentry12 on October 1 for the global fans to enjoy via Hyundai’s official TikTok account (@Hyundai_worldwide).