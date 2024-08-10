Twitter
India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Hindenburg’s big claim: New report alleges SEBI chief had stake in offshore entities linked to...

BSA Gold Star 650, rival to Royal Enfield bikes to launch soon; check expected price here

Unveiled globally in 2021, the Gold Star 650 has already made its mark in Europe. Gold will also soon enter the Indian market. It's likely to be priced between Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,30,000.

Aug 10, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

BSA Gold Star 650, rival to Royal Enfield bikes to launch soon; check expected price here
The BSA Motorcycle brand will make its debut in the Indian market on Independence Day (August 15, 2024), with the launch of it’s latest BSA Gold Star 650. 

Unveiled globally in 2021, the Gold Star 650 has already made its mark in Europe. Gold will also soon enter the Indian market. It's likely to be priced between Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,30,000. 

The first generation BSA vehicles range has made waves for their inventive design, superior build, and dependability, all offered at a reasonable price. However, the soon-to-be-launched addition to their range is predicted to come with a heftier price tag. This might be due to the inclusion of a powerful 650cc engine.

BSA Gold Star 650 is expected to be powered by a 652cc engine, which produces an impressive 45.6 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque. 

With a six-speed manual transmission, the bike might boast a fuel tank capacity of 12L and a Dual Channel ABS braking system.

After it finally launches, the Gold Star 650 will give tough competition to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 & Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. 

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which can be viewed as a direct rival, comes with features strikingly similar to this specific model.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
