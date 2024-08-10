BSA Gold Star 650, rival to Royal Enfield bikes to launch soon; check expected price here

Unveiled globally in 2021, the Gold Star 650 has already made its mark in Europe. Gold will also soon enter the Indian market. It's likely to be priced between Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,30,000.

The BSA Motorcycle brand will make its debut in the Indian market on Independence Day (August 15, 2024), with the launch of it’s latest BSA Gold Star 650.

The first generation BSA vehicles range has made waves for their inventive design, superior build, and dependability, all offered at a reasonable price. However, the soon-to-be-launched addition to their range is predicted to come with a heftier price tag. This might be due to the inclusion of a powerful 650cc engine.

BSA Gold Star 650 is expected to be powered by a 652cc engine, which produces an impressive 45.6 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque.

With a six-speed manual transmission, the bike might boast a fuel tank capacity of 12L and a Dual Channel ABS braking system.

After it finally launches, the Gold Star 650 will give tough competition to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 & Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which can be viewed as a direct rival, comes with features strikingly similar to this specific model.

