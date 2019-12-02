Bring home these Bajaj bikes for as low as Rs 3,699

If you are looking to buy a new motorcycle that has excellent mileage and comfort without burning a hole in your pocket, this news is for you. Bajaj Motors has come up with exciting offers on two of its most popular bikes in the 100cc segment, the CT110 and Platina HGear.

Bajaj's official website has mentioned the offer as 'Faayda hi Faayda', and it offers various attractive benefits that a customer can avail of on the purchase of select models.

The offer gives you up to Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of CT110 and Platina HGear. Along with the discount, you will also get five free services and five years of free warranty.

If you don't want to pay the whole amount in one go, you can take the bike home for a down payment, which is as low as Rs 3,699 and pay the rest in easy monthly installments. The company is also offering 0% processing fees. The offer can be availed on other models as well.

The current ex-showroom price of CT110 in Delhi starts at approximately Rs 39,900 and goes till Rs 45,000. On the other hand, the Platina Hgear can be purchased for around Rs 50,000.