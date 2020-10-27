Bookings for New Hyundai i20 to open on October 28

The premium hatchback can be booked on Hyundai India’s official website or at an authorised Hyundai dealership on a token payment amount of Rs 21,000.

Hyundai Motor India will launch the new Hyundai i20 on November 5, the bookings of which will open on October 28. The premium hatchback can be booked on Hyundai India’s official website or at an authorised Hyundai dealership on a token payment amount of Rs 21,000.

The new Hyundai i20 will be available in four variants -- Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta(O). The buyers can choose between BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Among the transmission, options are MT (manual transmission), iMT (intelligent manual transmission), IVT (intelligent variable transmission), 7-Speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The new Hyundai i20 is based on the automaker's Sensuous Sportiness global design language and can be expected to be priced Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Hyundai i20 gets as many as eight colours, including six monotone -- Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper and two dual tone -- Polar White with Black roof and Fiery Red with Black roof.

Hyundai Motor India has also announced that a 10 per cent cashback will be offered on booking amount transactions made on Hyundai Click to Buy online platform using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit or debit cards subject to final financing from the bank.