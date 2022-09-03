Search icon
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mercedes-Benz G-class 350d

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, was sighted in a Mercedes-Benz G-class 350d.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Bollywood celeb Janhvi Kapoor has probably joined the list of Mercedes-Benz G-Class owners. So far, she has mostly owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The German automaker's SUV is well-known for its combination of plush interior features and rugged off-road ability.   Although it is not a high-performance model, Mercedes-Benz G-Class 350d nevertheless costs more than Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

Numerous famous people, like Janhvi Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Shergill, Sara Ali Khan, and others, are known to drive Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles. Celebrities' love for the automobile is understandable, given that it visually embodies the brand's German heritage. In addition, it has a plush cabin that's packed with amenities including a 12.3-inch screen that serves as an infotainment system and an instrument cluster.

A more solid foundation is provided by the body-on-frame design. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a legendary vehicle, and the company has stuck with the same timeless design for decades. New model year vehicles come standard with 20-inch alloy wheels.

Janhvi Kapoor's Mercedes-Benz G-Class has low-range gearing, three locking differentials, and a massive 241mm of ground clearance, all of which contribute to the vehicle's off-roading abilities. Up to 700 mm of water depth is no problem for the G350d. The new model is an improvement over the previous one in every way. It is now at an approach angle of 30. 9, a break-over angle of 29. 9, and a departure angle of 25. 7.

Janhvi Kapoor has been seen in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class as well as a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Additionally, she has been seen using a Mercedes-Benz GLE. Mercedes-Benz released the current generation model in 2019.

 

