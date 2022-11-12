Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty buys Land Rover Defender 110 SUV, prices start at Rs 1.01 crore

Screen Grab

Suniel Shetty, a popular Bollywood actor, has a penchant for hulking automobiles. The actor just purchased a brand new Land Rover Defender 110, demonstrating his passion for such large vehicles. The off-roader SUV costs above Rs 1.5 crore in Mumbai and is a favourite among Bollywood stars. The car's success is likely due to the prestige of its brand and its rugged off-road performance.

Suniel Shetty's new Land Rover Defender 110 is a Long Wheelbase (LWB) model with five doors. Naturally, there is more inside room in this variant than in the Defender 90. Fuji white was the colour of choice for the Bollywood star's sport utility vehicle. There are black accents that go well with the vivid hue. The body of the off-road SUV may be customised with ten more colour combinations.

The Indian market for the Land Rover Defender 110 offers a choice between two petrol and one diesel engine. Both a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder (300 bhp/400 Nm) and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder (400 bhp/550 Nm) turbo petrol engine are offered. The most often used powertrain is a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo diesel with 300 bhp and 650 nm of torque. All of the engines may be operated by the conventional 8-speed automatic transmission with torque converter.

Suniel Shetty's portrayal as an alpha male in films is consistent with his actual behaviour. It's possible that many people see resemblances between the photo and the actor's collection of cars. Large vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, G350D, Hummer H2, Jeep Wrangler, and BMWX5 are among Suniel Shetty's collections. Whenever the actor is out and about in Mumbai, he usually rides around in one of these suvs.

Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Mammootty, Prithviraj, Ravi Teja, and others are among the many stars in Bollywood who owns Land Rover Defender 110 SUVs. Politicians like Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and MK Stalin, chief minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, have also taken a shine to the model.