Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

BMW XM hybrid SUV launched in India, priced at Rs 2.60 crore

BMW has introduced the XM hybrid SUV in India at a price of Rs 2.60 crore. BMW XM SUV features a V8 engine along with a plug-in hybrid system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

BMW XM hybrid SUV launched in India, priced at Rs 2.60 crore
BMW XM Hybrid SUV

BMW India has launched the BMW XM in India with a price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). This model is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) from the Bavarian carmaker to bear the M performance badge. Plus, the SUV is one of BMW's most powerful offerings. German carmaker BMW unveiled the XM plug-in hybrid electric SUV in early September, and production has already begun at its Spartansburg factory in USA. The BMW M340i xDrive and the updated BMW X7 are two more models that the company has introduced to the Indian market.

The BMW XM is a massive SUV that commands attention. An impressive kidney-shaped front grill and LED spit headlights add to the vehicle's commanding stance. The appearance is further accentuated by the 23-inch alloy wheels and quad-tip exhaust.

Once inside the BMW XM, it's hard not to notice the luxurious blue-themed cabin. The seats are upholstered in Alcantara, and the interior has carbon composite accents that provide a touch of luxury. One of the SUV's most notable selling points is its plush interior, which is supplemented with a curved digital dashboard. It merges the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system into a single display.

The car manufacturer has left capacity for a number of accessories, including a Heads-Up Display (HUD), an iDrive 8 system, and a 15,000-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Also, READ: BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at Rs 69.20 lakh; Features, design and more

BMW's XM plug-in hybrid powertrain is comprised of a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The PHEV drivetrain has a maximum output of 653 horsepower and a maximum torque of 800 Newton-meters. An eight-speed automatic gearbox channels power from the engine to all four axles. From zero to one hundred kilometres per hour, the SUV reportedly takes 4.3 seconds. BMW also claims the XM can go up to 88 km at 140 kph in EV mode.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.