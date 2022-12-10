BMW XM hybrid SUV launched in India, priced at Rs 2.60 crore

BMW XM Hybrid SUV

BMW India has launched the BMW XM in India with a price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). This model is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) from the Bavarian carmaker to bear the M performance badge. Plus, the SUV is one of BMW's most powerful offerings. German carmaker BMW unveiled the XM plug-in hybrid electric SUV in early September, and production has already begun at its Spartansburg factory in USA. The BMW M340i xDrive and the updated BMW X7 are two more models that the company has introduced to the Indian market.

The BMW XM is a massive SUV that commands attention. An impressive kidney-shaped front grill and LED spit headlights add to the vehicle's commanding stance. The appearance is further accentuated by the 23-inch alloy wheels and quad-tip exhaust.

Once inside the BMW XM, it's hard not to notice the luxurious blue-themed cabin. The seats are upholstered in Alcantara, and the interior has carbon composite accents that provide a touch of luxury. One of the SUV's most notable selling points is its plush interior, which is supplemented with a curved digital dashboard. It merges the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system into a single display.

The car manufacturer has left capacity for a number of accessories, including a Heads-Up Display (HUD), an iDrive 8 system, and a 15,000-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

BMW's XM plug-in hybrid powertrain is comprised of a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The PHEV drivetrain has a maximum output of 653 horsepower and a maximum torque of 800 Newton-meters. An eight-speed automatic gearbox channels power from the engine to all four axles. From zero to one hundred kilometres per hour, the SUV reportedly takes 4.3 seconds. BMW also claims the XM can go up to 88 km at 140 kph in EV mode.