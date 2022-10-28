Search icon
BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price, speed and more

To commemorate BMW M's 50th anniversary, a special edition X6 has been released, and it comes equipped with a single petrol engine choice as standard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition

BMW's X6 SUV in its "50 Jahre M Edition" has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.11 crore. This special edition SUV is available for preorder on the online and will be sent to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit).

BMW is celebrating its M sub-50th brand's anniversary by releasing 10 limited-edition "50 Jahre M Editions," one of which is the X6. BMW debuted the 50th anniversary editions of the M5 Competition, M8 Competition, M340i, X4M Sport, X7 40i M Sport, M4 Competition, and 530i M Sport before the X6.

In contrast to the normal X6 SUV, which is offered in a wide range of colours, the 50 Jahre M Edition is limited to only two: Black Sapphire Metallic and M Carbon Black Metallic. BMW's X6 50 Years M Edition has a M Sport exhaust system and 20-inch alloy wheels in an orbit grey finish with gloss red M Sport brake callipers. The kidney grille is lit in black.

The limited edition BMW may also be outfitted with one of two exterior kits. The Racer's package has black decals and a rear spoiler, while the Motorsports package has carbon fibre wing mirrors and an alcantara key fob.

Power-adjustable sports seats upholstered in leather with red stitching and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are carried over from the basic X6, as is the general arrangement of the cabin. BMW also included wireless charging, ambient lighting, and an automated tailgate in this limited edition X6. The 12.3-inch digital driver's display and infotainment system, the Harman Kardon audio system, and the wireless Apple CarPlay are just a few of the additional features that set it apart.

Mechanically, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition is indistinguishable from the regular model and has the same xDrive40i engine and transmission as the regular model. The 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 8 Speed Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission Produces 340HP and 450Nm of Torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint in the limited edition X6 now takes just 5.5 seconds.

DNA Originals
More

