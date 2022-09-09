BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 72.90 lakh

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M division, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW X4 in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition comes in both petrol and diesel variants. The X4 is available as an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in limited numbers and can be booked exclusively online. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it’s tailored to suit the needs of motorsport enthusiasts.

BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance cars. The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe. BMW’s Sheer Driving Pleasure coupled with the sleek coupe design of the X4 offers an ultimate package.



The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of -

BMW X4 30i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition: Rs 72,90,000 (ex-showroom)

BMW X4 30d M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition: Rs 74,90,000 (ex-showroom)



The BMW X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ gets the iconic M Emblem along with the ‘50 Years of M’ door projector inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. The distinctive BMW mesh kidney grille has all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’. Adaptive LED Headlamps are now 10mm slimmer and the flatter.

The side profile is tremendously athletic and sporty. A visual black frame is created around the coupe-style windows with M High Gloss Shadow line. It extends from window recess cover, along the guide rail, mid pillars, to the base of the side-view mirrors and finally the roof rail. The bumper is done up in dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors. The enormous width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in black color.

Another exclusive feature that enhances the sporting appeal is the 20" 699 M Jet Black alloys with M Sport Brake Callipers in Red High Gloss. The car is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery with ‘Black’ decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm, driving power to all four wheels. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds.