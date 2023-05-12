BMW X3 M40i limited edition sporty SUV launched in India at Rs 86,50,000

BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i limited edition sporty SUV has been launched in India at Rs 86,50,000 (ex-showroom). The first-even from BMW X3 M40i is available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The X3 M40i has sporty characteristics, electrified engine efficiency, and superior handling. The first-ever BMW X3 M40i is available in following metallic paintworks – Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. It features the exclusive Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Black.

BMW X3 M40i: Design

The specific BMW M kidney grille bears the typical M double grille bars in high-gloss black and with an M logo. The front features adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function. Fitted with the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features, the window graphics and roof rails, frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille are finished in high-gloss black. The BMW X3 M40i is fitted as standard with 20-inch M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with red brake calipers.

BMW X3 M40i: Cabin

The M interior trim finishers Carbon Fibre ensures an exclusive motorsport atmosphere in the cockpit of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i. The M leather steering wheel with multifunction, contrast stitching in M colours and an open 6 o’clock spoke add a further sporty touch to the interior. Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel.

BMW X3 M40i: Engine

The M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder engine in the first-ever BMW X3 M40i produces an output of 265 kW / 360hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. The SUV is available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard.

BMW X3 M40i: Safety

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.