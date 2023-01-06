BMW unveils new concept car that can change colours in seconds, watch video

BMW i Vision Dee

BMW, the German carmaker, has unveiled a model with a unique characteristic that may make police work more difficult. The manufacturer introduced a concept car, BMW i Vision Dee, with a paint job that can be changed out in a few seconds. The vehicle also incorporates cutting-edge digital innovations, such as head-up display technology that projects important driving information directly onto the inside of the windscreen.

This four-door saloon concept is based on BMW's Neue Klasse platform, an all-new structure set to underpin a wide range of future internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, and electric-powered BMW models, and is expected to enter production in 2025.

BMW has previously announced that future models based on the Neue Klasse platform would contain a head-up display unit capable of displaying information over the whole width of the windscreen, one of the I Vision Dee's primary features. BMW claims the move is an attempt to deepen the connection between the driver and the automobile into the digital and virtual worlds, moving beyond voice control and driving aid technologies.

The outward design is reminiscent to BMW's Circular concept vehicle, which debuted at the Munich auto show. The conventional kidney grille has been replaced by two digital panels, and the LED headlamps have been reimagined as 'phygital' (physical-digital) symbols.

The size and shape of the headlights change depending on the task at hand, and they also flash welcome and farewell messages. BMW says their new idea now has its own unique expressions thanks to this. In the rear, the BMW i Vision Dee's bonnet is given a deep centre scallop, while the sides are given taut surfacing without any feature lines or embellishment.

Two new-style light panels are integrated into a high-set bootlid, continuing the design trend introduced at the front of the i Vision Dee.

BMW has acknowledged it is developing cutting-edge new cylindrical battery technology that will significantly increase the driving range and recharge rates of its Neue Klasse electric vehicles, but specifics on the Dee's motor remain scarce.