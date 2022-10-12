Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

BMW to soon allow you to play video games via QR code, partners with AirConsole

The AirConsole technology in vehicles allows gaming using smartphones instead of dedicated controllers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

BMW to soon allow you to play video games via QR code, partners with AirConsole
BMW (Image: Reuters)

Automaker BMW and gaming platform AirConsole have announced a partnership to bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles via scanning a QR code. AirConsole offers games over the internet that contains a variety of games in their library which will directly run inside the `vehicle entertainment system`.

"With AirConsole, we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment," said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President, BMW Group Connected Company Development.

The AirConsole technology in vehicles allows gaming using smartphones instead of dedicated controllers.

The console represents the combination of screen and smartphone, i.e. player only needs a smartphone to function as a gaming controller and the BMW `Curved Display` to experience the gaming in the vehicle.

To establish the connection between the smartphone and the screen, the players need to scan a QR code in the vehicle to enjoy the gaming experience.

"We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles," said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.