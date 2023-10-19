BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

BMW i7 M70 xDrive can instantly accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.

BMW has launched its most expensive EV, BMW i7 M70 xDrive, in India at Rs 2,50,00,000 (ex-showroom). The all-electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive features the BMW kidney grille which sports an M logo, underlining the range-topping model’s dynamic character. It is bordered by Black high-gloss surfaces, giving it even greater visual prominence. M-specific design features along the flanks and at the rear clearly showcase the performance character of the top-of-the-range model variant. The car is specified with the standard M Performance package that features a black M rear spoiler, a black accent strip between the rear lights and an inlay – also in black – for the rear apron. The standard 21-inch M light-alloy wheels on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive feature an exclusive, aerodynamically optimised design.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive can instantly accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. It produces an output of 660 hp and a class-leading maximum torque of 1100 Nm. The extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion recyclable battery integrated in the floor has a net capacity of 101.7 kWh providing a range of up to 560 kms (WLTP). The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 22kW.

In the interior, the 31.3-inch touch screen with 8K resolution extends down from the ceiling to turn the car into a mobile home cinema as the windows blinds and panorama glass roof automatically close. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System adds an extremely high-quality and multi-faceted sound experience to film watching in the rear of the new BMW 7 Series. It sets new standards in its segment not only with up to 36 speakers, of which four are integrated into the headliner, and amplifier output of 1,965 watts, but also in terms of sound quality. Another highlight is the 5.5-inch smartphone-style touchscreen control panels in the rear doors.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.