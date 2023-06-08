BMW M2 sports car launched at Rs 98 lakh, brand’s first sports car with manual transmission in India

BMW M2

BMW M2, two-door, four-seater high-performance sports car, has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 98,00,000. The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards.

The all-new BMW M2 is the ultimate embodiment of driving pleasure for the purist. A highly potent inline 6-cylinder engine works alongside superb Adaptive M Suspension that is designed to maximize road contact and traction in all driving situations.



The all-new BMW M2 is available in following non-metallic paintworks: Alpine White & M Zandvoort Blue, and in the following metallic paintworks: Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire and Toronto Red. The range of fine upholstery combinations in the all-new BMW M2 includes the standard Leather Vernasca Black and Leather Vernasca Cognac.

It exudes an aggressive presence with its M Frameless kidney grill, showcasing horizontal bars. The elements of the M-typical three-section lower air intake have almost rectangular contours and optimise cooling of the powertrain components and brakes. Prominently flared side skirts team up with broad, muscular wheel arches to create an appearance that is characteristic of BMW M and inspired by racing cars.

The M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine generates maximum output of 453 hp and peak torque of 550 Nm at 2,650 – 5,870. The car can achieve 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.1 seconds, when paired with automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds, when paired with the manual transmission. The performance experience is also raised another notch by the inclusion of the M Driver's Package, which increases the car's electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h to 285 km/h.

The all-new BMW M2 comes as standard with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic that offers extremely sporty gear shifts. This is the first time ever that BMW is offering a manual transmission in the Indian market.

For utmost safety, the all-new BMW M2 comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential.