BMW M 1000 RR launched in India at Rs 49 lakh, gets top speed of 314 km/h

BMW M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,00,000 (ex-showroom). Available as completely built-up units (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India authorised dealerships. The deliveries for the same will begin in November 2023. The motorcycle is available in two variants priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new BMW M 1000 RR is available in exclusive paint finishes, Light White / M Motorsport on the new BMW M 1000 RR and Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport on the new BMW M 1000 RR Competition.

BMW M 1000 RR features a lightweight, intricately crafted fairing in visible carbon fibre with M Design tapes. The chassis relies on the aluminium bridge frame as its centrepiece, supplemented by an upside-down fork and central suspension strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics.

The M Winglets on the front fairing of the new M RR now produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce - both when riding upright and when leaning in corners. The M Carbon wheels stand out thanks to a new clear lacquer coat that brings out the high-quality, deep black shimmering carbon fibre structure even more intensively.

Alternatively, the new M RR can also be ordered with forged wheels ex works. The brake ducts are integrated into the new front mudguards, which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.



The new M RR is powered by the water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for racing purposes. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 314 km/h.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

Riding modes "Rain", "Road", "Dynamic", "Race" and "Race Pro1-3" as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box provide the new BMW M 1000 RR an ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is also available with the M Competition Package that offers a fascinating mix of refined components. In addition to the M GPS Laptrigger software and associated activation code, the M Competition package includes the M milled parts package, the M Carbon package as well as a natural-coloured anodised, 220 g lighter swinging arm, the DLC-coated M Endurance chain and the pillion package including hump cover.