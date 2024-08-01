This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

BMW Motorrad has officially launched the CE 04 electric scooter in India, marking a significant entry into the premium electric two-wheeler market. Priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 04 is now the most powerful and expensive electric scooter in the Indian market. With bookings started, deliveries are expected to start in September.



The CE 04 is powered by a liquid-cooled electric motor that helps it produce an output of 41 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm. This positions the CE-04 as the most powerful scooter in India. Its top speed reaches 120 km/h, making it suitable for urban commuting and longer rides.



Speaking of charging, the CE 04 comes with an 8.9 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 130 km on a full charge. To facilitate convenient home charging, BMW provides a complimentary 2.3 kW charger that can recharge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.



One of the standout features is its wheelbase of 1675 mm, which contributes to stability and comfort while riding. This also makes it one of the lengthiest scooters in its class. It weighs 231 kilograms and is one of the heavier scooters in its class. This might make it harder to move, but it also makes it more visible on the road. The scooter features a standard seat height of 780 mm, which can be adjusted to 800 mm with an optional comfort seat, catering to a wider range of riders.



The CE 04 rides on a 15-inch wheel and is equipped with 265 mm disc brakes at both the front and rear, which ensures reliable stopping power. The scooter is built for modern connectivity, featuring a 10.23-inch TFT colour display that provides built-in navigation, performance data, and information on range and charging time.