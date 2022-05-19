BMW i7 electric car showcased for the first time at 75th Cannes Film Festival

(Image Source: Twitter@BMWGroupFrance)

Luxury car maker BMW is the official sponsor of this year's Cannes Film Festival. BMW will showcase 163 electric and hybrid cars to promote electric vehicles during this festival. The special thing is that the BMW i7 will be seen for the first time after its global debut. Let us tell you that the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival, held in France, will run from May 17 to May 28.

The BMW i7 is being considered for this Cannes Film Festival. This luxury electric car is being used to transport VIPs, delegates and event officials. The German carmaker aims to promote its electric vehicles.

Car used for VIPs

In this new partnership, BMW is giving international guests, VIPs and executives an opportunity to experience its range of premium electric vehicles up close. The star of the red carpet will be the new BMW i7, which can be seen on the road for the first time since its global premiere on April 20. Three i7 electric cars will be deployed during the festivities, while a fourth i7 will be placed at the entrance of a hotel for showcase.

Specialty of BMW i7

The BMW i7 offers a range of up to 625 km on a single charge. The main attraction is the interiors of the BMW with theater screen, 31.3-inch panoramic OLED touchscreen, 32:9 format and 8K resolution. A special cinema lounge is available in the second row of the car.

Moviegoers can access their personal favourite movie and video streaming schedules when visiting Festival City. Apart from the i7, BMW will also offer electric cars like the iX, i4, iX3 as transfer between airports, event venues and hotels.