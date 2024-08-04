BMW G310 RR launched in new colour option, it costs Rs...

BMW Motorrad has added a new Racing Metallic Blue color option to the G 310 RR lineup. Priced at Rs. 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle's features and specifications remain unchanged.

BMW Motorrad has introduced a striking new color option for the G 310 RR: Racing Metallic Blue. This vibrant hue joins the existing lineup of Cosmic Black 2 and Style Sport. Despite the eye-catching update, the price of the G 310 RR remains steady at Rs. 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), and the bike's features and specifications stay the same.

The Racing Metallic Blue shade features bold red and white graphics on the fairing, adding a dynamic flair to the sporty design of the motorcycle. Underneath the eye-catching exterior, the G 310 RR continues to offer its proven performance with a 313 cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine. This powerplant delivers 33.52 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 25.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The G 310 RR boasts a top speed of 160 kmph and weighs 174 kg with fluids.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a 5-inch vertical full-colour TFT display, ABS, and four riding modes—Track, Sport, Rain, and Urban. Full LED lighting, USD forks at the front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear enhance both style and functionality.

Built on the TVS Apache RR 310 platform and produced at TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the BMW G 310 RR competes with rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Hero Karizma XMR, and KTM RC 390. The new Racing Metallic Blue color adds an extra layer of excitement for enthusiasts looking to stand out on the road.