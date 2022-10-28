BMW G 310 RR receives 2200 bookings this festive season, more than 1000 units delivered

BMW G 310 RR

BMW Motorrad has revealed that it has delivered more than 1,000 units of BMW G 310 RR to customers since launch on 15 July this year. Moreover, an additional 2,200 bookings have been collected during the festive season from eagerly waiting Motorrad enthusiasts for which the deliveries will commence soon.

India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of the highly successful BMW 310 model series. The first-ever BMW G 310 RR inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts. The new TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR bike is available in two variants - BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new motorcycle looks similar to the TVS Apache RR 310 and features iconic BMW Motorrad livery with red and blue colours. The bike also features a sporting stickering pattern.

The first-ever BMW G 310 RR is fitted with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 313-cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 25kW at 9,700 rpm as well as maximum torque of 27.3 NM at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds.

Commenting on the model’s success, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings.”