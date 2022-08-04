Search icon
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari fined for riding Royal Enfield Classic without helmet in Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, issues apology

Following the incident, BJP leader Tiwari took to Twitter to apologise and added that he will pay the fine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari has been issued a fine by Delhi Traffic Police for not wearing a helmet while riding a Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle. As the nation is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th Independence Day on 15th August, the government organised a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally in Delhi’s Red Fort area. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari participated in the bike rally on a Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle but he was fined by the authorities for not wearing a helmet. Apart from this, Delhi Traffic Police also issued a separate challan against the vehicle owner. The fine issued by Delhi Traffic Police amounts to Rs 20,000. The owner of the vehicle has been prosecuted for a PUC certificate, police said.

Following the incident, BJP leader Tiwari took to Twitter to apologise and added that he will pay the fine. "Very Sorry for not wearing a helmet today. I will pay the challan” Manoj Tiwari wrote in a tweet.

Smriti Irani, a member of the Union cabinet, was also spotted riding a Honda Activa while participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally. The central government and the BJP are celebrating 75 years of Independence with the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort on Wednesday.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the `Tiranga` as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

