BJP’s Manoj Tiwari fined for riding Royal Enfield Classic without helmet in Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, issues apology

Manoj Tiwari has been issued a fine by Delhi Traffic Police for not wearing a helmet while riding a Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle. As the nation is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th Independence Day on 15th August, the government organised a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally in Delhi’s Red Fort area. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari participated in the bike rally on a Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle but he was fined by the authorities for not wearing a helmet. Apart from this, Delhi Traffic Police also issued a separate challan against the vehicle owner. The fine issued by Delhi Traffic Police amounts to Rs 20,000. The owner of the vehicle has been prosecuted for a PUC certificate, police said.

Following the incident, BJP leader Tiwari took to Twitter to apologise and added that he will pay the fine. "Very Sorry for not wearing a helmet today. I will pay the challan” Manoj Tiwari wrote in a tweet.

Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic .. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort.

आप सब से निवेदन है कि बिना हेल्मेट two wheeler नही चलायें #DriveSafe family and friends need you pic.twitter.com/MrhEbcwsxZ — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 3, 2022

Smriti Irani, a member of the Union cabinet, was also spotted riding a Honda Activa while participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally. The central government and the BJP are celebrating 75 years of Independence with the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort on Wednesday.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the `Tiranga` as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

(With inputs from ANI)