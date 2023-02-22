‘Bike bikegi millions me’: MS Dhoni wipes Yamaha RD350 with his bare hands before leaving his autograph, watch video

MS Dhoni wiping Yamaha RD350

MS Dhoni’s love for motorcycles is not a secret for anyone. The former Indian cricket team captain owns a large collection of iconic motorcycles and he is often seen commuting on a few around his residence in Jharkhand. One bike that he is often seen riding around is Yamaha RD350. Dhoni owns a bunch of iconic Yamaha RD350 bikes. A few of them are modified while others are restored as the original ones. The bike is quite popular among auto enthusiasts and recently Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also revealed that he likes Yamaha RD350 over the Enfields. As Yamaha RD350 has been discontinued by the brand for quite a long time now, it has become a collector’s item over the years. The bike fetches good prices at auctions and one can only imagine the price of Yamaha RD350 with MS Dhoni’s signature on the fuel tank.



Videos of MS Dhoni riding Yamaha RD350 instantly go viral on the internet but this time around, the bike and ‘Captain Cool’ are going viral for a completely different reason. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, MS Dhoni can be seen wiping the fuel tank of a Yamaha RD350 with his bare hands before autographing it. The bike in the video appears to be of a fan who wanted to add a rare touch. After leaving his autograph on the fuel tank, Dhoni takes the Yamaha RD350 for a ride.

The video has been viewed by millions of users till now and the comment section is filled with positivity. ‘cleaning it with his own bare skin... that's the love of dhoni for bikes’ a user wrote. ‘Ab ye bike bikegi million me’ wrote another user.