Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

This strategic change in the price differential is in a plan to clear up the old stocks of Thar which dealers are looking to clear up

Mahindra has recently released heavy cut-price on 3-door Thar model after the launch of the new 5-door Thar ROXX with more practical features. This strategic change in the price differential is in a plan to clear up the old stocks of Thar which dealers are looking to clear up.

This is the first time that Mahindra Thar 3-door which was launched four years ago is being sold with discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. These discounts are available on all the variants, such as 2.0 LX Petrol AT RWD, 1.5 LX Diesel MT RWD, 2.0 LX Petrol MT 4WD, 2.0 LX Petrol AT 4WD, 2.2 LX Diesel MT 4WD, and 2.2 LX Diesel AT 4WD. The 1.5 AX OPT Diesel MT RWD variant also receives a cut of Rs 1.36 lakh.

This is a far cry from the previous maximum discount of Rs 65,000 which was offered in the build up to the Thar ROXX.

The 3-door Thar, known for its off-road prowess, is available with three engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo diesel with 117 Bhp and 300 Nm, a 2. 2-liter turbo diesel with 130 Bhp and 300 Nm and a 2-liter turbo petrol with 150 Bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT variants). The 2.0-liter diesel engine is offered with a 6-speed manual rear-wheel drive, while the 2. 2-liter diesels are available in 4×4 options with manual or automatic transmission.

The waiting period of Mahindra Thar has also come down, especially in 4×4 variant. Earlier, it took more than a year to get a fully built SUV, but today a number of Mahindra showrooms sell the SUV off the counter.

The bookings for the 5-door Thar ROXX are expected to start officially from 2nd October 2024.