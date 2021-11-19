BH-series registration plates rolled out in 15 states so far: Centre

The Narendra Modi government has given good news to vehicle owners as they can now transfer the vehicles from one state to another on the same registration number without any issues. Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Armane on Friday said that to ensure the transfer of private vehicles across India, so far 15 states and union territories have started the new Bharat Series (BH Series) for registration of vehicles.

The government had notified a new vehicle registration regime in August. Under this, vehicle owners will not need to re-register their vehicle on transfer from one state or union territory to another state/union territory.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement,

"Under the Bharat Series, this facility will be provided on a voluntary basis to those employees of Defence Personnel, Central Government / State Government, Central / State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies or organizations, whose offices are located in four or more States/Union Territories.

Under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered. A new registration with the new state-registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months. The BH series has been introduced so that the transfer of private vehicles can be done very easily and without any hassle.

Secretary Giridhar Armane said that under the new National Vehicle Policy, vehicle scrapping centres are being prepared in the states. “We have already received one application from Gujarat, we are expecting one more application from Assam,” he said.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had recently said that under the National Vehicle Scrap Policy, new vehicles that will be purchased after giving old vehicles for scrapping will be subject to a reduction of up to 25 percent in state and union territory road tax.