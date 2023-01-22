‘Beauty & the Beast’: Sushmita Sen buys Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe luxury SUV worth Rs 1.94 crore, fans shower wishes

Sushmita Sen with her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUV.

Sushmita Sen has bought herself a new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUV worth Rs 1.94 crore in Mumbai. The premium SUV comes with a luxurious cabin and a sporty performance. The actress shared images of her ‘powerful beauty’ on Instagram and netizens were left in awe. Sushmita Sen got her Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUV from Auto Hangar in Mumbai. For those who are unaware, the ex-showroom price of Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUV is Rs 1.64 crore.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder inline turbocharged petrol engine that is mated with a AMG Speedshift 9G TCT automatic transmission. The sporty SUV produces 429bhp and churns out 520Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz offers the car in 8 colour options - Brilliant Blue, Cavansite Blue, Emerald Green, Hyacinth Red, Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black, Polar White and Selenite Grey. Sushmita Sen bought the Obsidian Black colour of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

This is not the first time Sushmita Sen’s luxury SUV has made it to the news. Over the years, the former Miss Universe has been spotted in a range of luxury cars including BMW 7 Series 730Ld, BMW X6, Audi Q7, Lexus LX 470 and others.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE range of SUVs is quite popular among film stars, cricketers and other celebrities. The SUV recently came into limelight after Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with an horrifying accident while he was driving to Dehradun. Thanks to the safety feature offered by Mercedes-Benz, Pant was miraculously able to escape the vehicle before its caught fire.