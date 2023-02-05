Search icon
Bajaj-Triumph bikes to launch in 2023, check details

The debut of the Bajaj-Triumph bikes, originally planned for the 2022 EICMA exhibition in Milan, is now likely schedule in the first half of 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Photo: Triumph (Representational Image)

There will be a lot of new motorcycles and scooters hitting the streets of India in 2023, making it a pivotal year for the industry. The joint venture between Bajaj and Triumph is the source of the most anticipated product in this segment. Both the 250 cc and the 400 cc engines being developed by Bajaj and Triumph are said to use liquid-cooling for their single-cylinder designs.

The Bajaj-Triumph collaboration is said to produce four distinct motorcycle designs: a modern-classic roadster, a scrambler, a café racer, and a flat-tracker. That's eight new bikes assuming the manufacturer launches four different designs powered by each of these engines. However, a 250cc engine may be too weak for a flat-tracker, so that 400cc may be the sole option for this kind of motorcycle.

A 250 cc engine may be able to produce roughly 30 horsepower, whereas a 400 cc engine may produce close to 40 horsepower. Dual-channel anti-lock brakes, a slipper and assist clutch, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connection, 17-inch wheels, an adjustable monoshock rear suspension, LED headlamps, taillights, and indicators, and upside-down front forks are all possibilities.

The scrambler will include a small windscreen, a compact fuel tank, circular mirrors, and a twin-barrel exhaust system. The roadster prototypes had features including ordinary road tyres, bar-end mirrors, and single-sided exhaust systems. In order to save money, they will be using the same mechanical components and engine lineup.

Bajaj-Triumph bikes are expected to make their debut in the second half of this year, with a possible world premiere at the 2023 EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy. It's possible that they'll show up to Indian dealerships before the year is over. 

Also, READ: Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023

It's possible that in India, Bajaj-Triumph bikes might be priced competitively with the intention of selling in large quantities. Keep in mind that KTM is also working on the next-gen Duke; a 390 cc version has been seen testing in near-production trim, suggesting an introduction date of H2 2023.

