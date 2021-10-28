Bajaj launches Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N250, prices start at Rs 1.38 lakh
Akshay Ghuge
Bajaj Auto launched the new Pulsar in the country on Thursday (October 28). There are two versions of the new Bajaj Pulsar - Bajaj Pulsar F250 priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and Bajaj Pulsar N250 priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Pulsar 250 is a true performance machine , delivering a superior power of 24.5 PS and a peak torque of 21.5 Nm, thus taking the signature 'Pulsar Rush' up a notch.
A trendsetter for the next generation of sports biking, it is packed with holistic upgrades and features such as Projector LED headlamps , Assist & Slipper clutch , Gear Indicator , and Mobile Charging.
The new Bajaj Pulsar is available in two sporty variants - the Pulsar F250 (Semi - Faired Street Racer) and the Pulsar N250 (Naked Streetfighter) and 2 vibrant exciting colours - Techno Grey and Racing Red.