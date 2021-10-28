Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch in Indian market today - Know price and feature details

The country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto is all set to launch a new Pulsar in the Indian market today. Earlier this month Bajaj Auto had confirmed it will launch the biggest Bajaj Pulsar bike in India on October 28. Pulsar from Bajaj Auto is a very popular bike since it was first introduced more than two decades ago.

Media reports suggest the bike will be called Bajaj Pulsar 250 F. Bajaj has however not revealed the official name of the bike as of now. The manufacturer will reveal the specs, price and name of the bike at today's launch event. The teaser video shared by Bajaj reveals much of the bike's exteriors giving hints as to how the bike would look like.

It is expected that the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 bike will have a starting price in the vicinity of Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features of the bike

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch Pulsar 250 in two models - Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F, a glimpse of which showed in the recent teaser.

Foldable mirrors mounted on the fairing, clip-on handlebars, a split seat, twin-barrel exhaust, projector headlamp are some of the features expected.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come in three variants - naked or NS250, fully faired RS250 and semi-faired 250F.

The new Bajaj Pulsar will be powered by a new 250cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Among the other features will be single-disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS and a fully digital console with smartphone connectivity.

Bajaj Pulsar 250F is expected to come equipped with alloy wheels, an LED headlight, LED DRLs, a fully digital instrument cluster.

It will come powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine which may deliver a maximum power output of 24 bhp along with 20 Nm of peak torque.

This engine could be paired to a six-speed gearbox and could also feature Bajaj Auto's Variable Valve Actuation system.