Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Bajaj-KTM may soon launch its first high-end electric motorcycle

Bajaj Auto may soon launch its first high-end electric motorcycle with its Austrian premium bike partner KTM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Bajaj-KTM may soon launch its first high-end electric motorcycle
Rakesh Sharma Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto may soon launch its first high-end electric motorcycle with its Austrian premium bike partner KTM as it is currently looking at platforms for the same. "We are also in discussion with KTM (and) there is a joint work going on where we are looking at platforms for high-end electric motorcycles," Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said while replying to a question during the post-Q1 earnings media briefing. The company also said it is taking a balanced and calibrated approach on the geographical expansion of its Chetak e-scooter. Sharma said the plan is "certainly on our radar screen, and it will be announced at the right time".

On Chetak electric scooter, he said volumes are expected to be better than Q1, which logged 6,200 units as compared to 300 units in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. “Hopefully it will be double or near double of Q1, depending upon the supply chain visibility,” Sharma said. Unlike the business which is already running, we are very careful in calibrating expansion of our geographical footprint, he stated.

At present, the total bookings for the vehicle stand at over 16,000, he said. The e-Chetak is currently available across 27 cities which Bajaj Auto plans to take to 100 cities, according to him. He said the festive season last year was satisfactory and it is expected to be decent this year unless inflation comes in the play.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida college student held for mowing down carpenter under his SUV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.