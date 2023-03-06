‘Babu Samjho Ishare’: Bill Gates drives Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw, video goes viral

Bill Gates drives Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw in India.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates is in India and since his arrival, he has shared a range of videos showing how impressed he is with the progress the country has made. This is Bill Gates' first visit to India since the COVID-19 pandemic and the philanthropists have met key Indian personalities in the field of healthcare, education and agriculture. The visionary is a huge supporter of green innovations and often shares products that he finds amusing on his Instagram account. In his latest Instagram post, Bill Gates has shared a video of himself driving the Mahindra Treo all-electric rickshaw. The post with ‘Babu Samjho Ishare’ background music is getting all the love on Instagram.

“India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry.” the caption on the viral Instagram post reads.



Launched in late 2021, the Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw is priced at Rs 2.09 Lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery with capacity of 7.37 kWh. The vehicle takes around 3 hours and 50 minutes to charge completely. The Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw has a top speed of 50km/h and it can travel for around 80kms on a single charge. The electric vehicle also gets hydraulic brakes at the front and rear. It also has the option of mechanical lever brake for parking.