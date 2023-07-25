Headlines

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

Baba Ramdev has opted for Sedona Red colour of the SUV, which is only limited to the biggest version. The car looks fresh out of the showroom with no registration plate.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Baba Ramdev is one the most Indian yoga guru across the globe. Recognised as the face of yoga and Ayurveda in India, Baba Ramdev’s real name is Ramkrishna Yadav. Apart from being a yoga teacher, he is also co-founder and brand ambassador of Patanjali, a multinational conglomerate with more than Rs 46,000 crore market cap. Baba Ramdev is often in the news for his events, comments and philanthropic activities but now, the yoga guru is going viral on social media for his new super expensive ride. As per a report by Cartoq, Baba Ramdev has purchased a new powerful Land Rover Defender 130 SUV worth Rs 1.5 crore. A Instagram account of automobiliardent has also shared a video of famous yoga guru driving the massive SUV while wearing the iconic wooden slippers that he is often seen wearing.

The Land Rover Defender 130 was launched in India earlier this year and Baba Ramdev has opted for Sedona Red colour of the SUV, which is only limited to the biggest version. The car looks fresh out of the showroom with no registration plate. Land Rover Defender 130 price in India starts at Rs 1.3 crore.
 

 

In India, the Land Rover Defender 130 comes in two engine options. The 3.0-litre petrol engine produces 394 BHP and 550 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 3.0-litre diesel engine delivers 296 BHP and 600 Nm of torque. The SUV comes with all the bells and whistles that one can expect from any vehicle of this price segment.

Before Defender 130, Baba Ramdev used to travel in a Mahindra XUV 700 SUV. He was seen riding a motorcycle on several occasions.

