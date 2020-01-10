Automobile sales dip by 13.08%, car sales down 8.4%: SIAM

There was an 8.4% decline in domestic car sales in the month of December last year compared to December 2018 figures, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

1,55,159 units of domestic cars were sold in December 2018 compared to 1,42,126 units sold in December 2019.

The SIAM data also stated that there was a sharp decline of 13.08% in vehicle sales across all categories which include commercial and private vehicles.16,17,398 units were sold in December 2018 compared to 14,05,776 units sold last year.

Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales recorded a decline of 12.75% last year compared to the December 2018 figures. 33,94,790 units were sold in 2018 compared to 29,62,052 units sold in 2018.

On the other hand, commercial vehicles recorded a decline of 12.32% compared to the December 2018 figures.

Moreover, there was a decline in the sales of vehicles by 13.77 per cent in January-December 2019 as 2,30,73,438 units were sold in the time period compared to 2,67,58,787 units sold in 2018.

The month of November last year also witnessed a decline in the sale of domestic vehicles across all categories by 12.05% compared to the 2018 figures.

17.92 lakh units of domestic vehicles were sold in November 2019 compared to 20.38 lakh units sold in 2018, SIAM data revealed.

The automobile sector of the country has been badly hit due to the economic slowdown faced by the country.

In September last year, Sitharaman had reasoned that the "millennial mindset" of using app-based cab services was the reason why people were not buying cars.