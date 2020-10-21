Attractive offers from auto giants Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Yamaha to woo customers

The festive season has started and the auto companies have come up with many attractive offers to woo the customers. Talking about the country's biggest manufacturer first, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts in Nexa and Arena. Maruti Suzuki Arena is offering discounts on Alto, Celerio, Eko, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

Offers on Different brands

Maruti Suzuki

On Alto you can get a Rs 21,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. On Celerio you can get Rs 28,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. On Eeco you can avail Rs 13,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. On S Presso one can avail Rs 23,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

On Wagon R and Swift one can get Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount, Rs 14,000 cash discount on the pair, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount respectively. Vitara Brezza you get Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 as exchange bonus. On Ertiga there is a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Apart from this, Maruti is also giving discounts of more than Rs 11,000 for government employees.

On the other hand, Nexa is offering discounts on Ignis, Baleno, S Cross Petrol, XL6 and Ciaz. Ignis is getting discounts between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 on all variants, Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 on Baleno, Rs 50,000 on S Cross, Rs 35,00 on XL6 and Rs 45,000 on Ciaz. All these discounts include a mix of pre-booking, cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Hyundai

Korean company Hyundai is also offering discounts. Grand i10 Nios is getting discounts upto Rs 25,000, upto Rs 30,000 on Aura, upto Rs 45,000 on Santro. Elite i20 is getting a discount of Rs 75,000 and Elantra has discounts up to Rs 1,00,000.

Mahindra is also giving a huge discount on its cars. There is a discount of up to Rs 62,055 on the KUV100 NXT, up to Rs 45,000 on XUV300, up to Rs 41,000 on Madrazo, up to 60,000 on Scorpio, Rs 20,550 on Bolero, Rs 56,760 on XUV500. There is a massive cash discount up to Rs 2.2 lakh on Alturas and a total of Rs 3 lakh is being offered. All discounts are being given in terms of exchange bonus, corporate discount, additional discount and accessories.

Honda

Honda is also offering huge discounts on Amaze, 5th Gen City, Jazz, WR-V and Civic. There is a discount of up to Rs 30,000 on 5th Gen City, up to Rs 40,000 on Jazz and WR-V, up to Rs 47,000 on Amaze and a maximum discount of Rs 2,50,000 on Civic. All these discounts are being given as Cash Discount, Extended Warranty, Honda Care Maintenance Program.

Talking about festive discounts on Tata cars, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. Up to Rs 40,000 discount on Tata Harrier Dark Edition XZ and XZA and other variants are getting discounts up to Rs 65,000. You can save up to Rs 15,000 on the Tata Nexon diesel model. Tata Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan are getting a discount of Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 30,000.

Two Wheeler companies are also offering good discounts to customers. TVS is offering festive discounts of up to Rs 4,000, Hero Moto up to Rs 10,000 and Hero Moto up to Rs 3,000.

On the other hand, one can save up to Rs 11,000 on Honda bikes and scooters with Retail Finance. Honda is also giving a 50% discount on the first 3 months EMI, customers can buy Honda bikes with a minimum of 7.99% interest and can also buy new bikes on 100% finance.

Yamaha

Yamaha’s 125 cc fuel-injected scooters with a down-payment as low as Rs.999 for all scooter purchases done between October and November 2020 across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam & other north-eastern states, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

For rest of the states, two-wheeler loans with interest rates starting from 5.99% can be availed at the Yamaha dealerships.