Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history in the recent 2024 Paris Games by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition. She secured bronze in the 10m air pistol and in the mixed 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh.

Impressed by her massive feat achieved in Paris, India’s automobile giant Tata Motors has felicitated Bhaker by giving her the keys to the newly launched Curvv EV SUV.

In a post shared on Instagram, Tata EV official says, ” India’s first athlete to win double-medals at the Olympics takes home India’s first SUV coupé!​”

Bhaker took the delivery of the Curvv EV on World EV Day. The auto giant also shared a few images of the Olympian accompanied by her parents to receive the keys to the latest EV from company official.

Moreover, she can also be seen posing in front of the car which is finished in pure grey colour. The car also gets a headrest which has Bhaker’s name imprinted on it.

Tata Motors launched the Tata Curvv EV in India on August 7, 2024. The Curvv EV is a coupe SUV that's positioned above the Tata Nexon EV in the mid-size SUV segment. The base model starts at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh for the top variant.

The Curvv EV has two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh units. The claimed range of the 45 kWh variant is 502 km per charge, while the 55 kWh version delivers 585 km (both ARAI-tested).

Moreover, the Tata Curvv EV is equipped with 18-inch wheels, a ground clearance of 190 mm, and a water wading depth of 450 mm. The vehicle offers a balanced 50:50 weight distribution and gives 500 litres of boot space.

Tata Curvv EV has a 1.2C charging rate that allows it to charge up to 150 km of range in 15 minutes.

