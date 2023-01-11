Search icon
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300, with Rs 10 lakh booking price, makes India debut

The Toyota Land Cruiser has always been known for its powerful engine and LC 300 is no less.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 at Auto Expo 2023

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has finally made its official debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023. Although the new LC 300 or the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has not been launched in India as of now, it already has a huge fan following in the country. Expected to be priced over Rs 2 crore, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is available for booking in India at Rs 10 lakh. The popular SUV from Toyota is a favourite vehicle of politicians, celebrities, and bureaucrats due to its luxurious cabin, reliable engine, sturdy build and dominant road presence. For those who are unaware, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 succeeds the LC 200 and it made its global debut in 2021. Since then, the SUV has been facing long booking periods in several international markets. In India as well, the car is expected to have a booking period of more than a year.

The Toyota Land Cruiser has always been known for its powerful engine and LC 300 is no less. The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends the engine's output to all four axles. The new GA-F platform is built on TNGA, much like the current model, and the ladder frame design is also carried over. Lighter by around 200 kg, the new model is far more manoeuvrable.

The reliability of the car is further enhanced by the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension Stabilization System, an adaptive variable suspension that is controlled electronically. The new Toyota Land Cruiser also gets Auto and Deep Snow mode along with a multi-terrain monitor that makes the car easy to drive in different environments despite SUVs huge size. The car also gets upgraded crawl control and wheel articulation.

Coming to the luxury, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 comes standard with several high-end amenities including sunroof, power front seats with memory function, front seat ventilation, a wireless charger, and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

