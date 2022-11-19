Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier Facelift may makes its debut, expected to look like this

Photo: SRK Designs

Tata Motors is planning to launch the facelifted version of the Harrier. To compete with market leaders like the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Motors has added a number of features. The 5-seater SUV has had various limited-edition incarnations (including the Dark and Kaziranga). The Tata flagship lineup is getting a long-awaited overhaul at this point. The updated Tata Harrier is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, according to rumours. Here’s what to expect

This digital rendering for the updated Tata Harrier, created by SRK Designs and posted to their YouTube channel, gives us a glimpse at what the refreshed version of the midsize SUV would look like. Visual evidence suggests a revised front fascia for the new Harrier, which is supported by spy photos of a prototype SUV now undergoing testing in the nation. The changes made to the front of the Harrier improve its aesthetics and make it seem more streamlined and modern.

At the front, this digital rendering of the Tata Harrier keeps the split concept for the headlights. The projectors for the primary headlight have been relocated to the higher housing next to the grille, creating a visually distinct layout for the lighting. These redesigned housings seem significantly bigger than the slim strip they replaced, but they still include turn indicators and LED daytime running lights. As the bottom half of the split headlamp is positioned significantly lower, just the oblong fog lights are housed inside them.

In addition to a revised front grille design with squared-off elements, this computer-generated image of the Tata Harrier also has updated five-spoke alloy wheels. Modifications were also made to the front bumper's bottom half, with the air dams now having a split design.

Even with these updates, this computer rendition of the Tata Harrier doesn't seem radically different from the current-generation Harrier; rather, it's more of a subtle refresh.

This is not the final appearance of the design authorised by Tata Motors for the refreshed Harrier, but rather the creative vision of a digital artist. The new Harrier will have a revised exterior and interior design in addition to some new features, but the 2.0-liter four-cylinder 170 PS diesel engine and 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated will likely carry over.