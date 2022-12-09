Auto Expo 2023: MG 4 hatchback, MG Air City EV and Hector facelift to make India debut

MG 4 EV hatchback

Although several automakers have chosen to skip Auto Expo 2023, MG Motor will be there with a wide range of vehicles. Hector facelift and MG Air City EV will both debut in India at Auto Expo 2023, and latest reports suggest MG 4 EV hatchback will be there as well.

The MG 4 is an attractive hatchback that combines crossover and sedan design characteristics. It takes cues from the idea of the Cyberster roadster, with its clean lines, smooth surfaces, and some distinctive characteristics. The headlights are sharp and include LED Daytime Running Lamps shaped like eyebrows, and the nose is pointed. Multiple angular insets, a central air inlet, and extra LED lighting components on the exterior borders give the front bumper a complicated appearance.

The MG 4 EV's inside is more pared down than its flashy outside. There are two floating screens—a 10.25-inch touchscreen entertainment system and a 7-inch digital driver's display—that are the focal point of the dashboard's horizontal design and minimalist aesthetic. The air conditioning controls are discretely built into the dashboard, but the rotary dial and wireless charging pad in the centre console stand out. You may also find a plethora of cubbies and compartments around the central control panel.

Both a smaller 51kWh battery pack and a bigger 64kWh battery pack are available for the MG 4 EV across globally. The smaller pack generates 170 horsepower, while the larger pack generates 203 horsepower. In all cases, the rear wheels are powered by a single motor and the maximum torque output is 250Nm.

A 7kW AC fast charger can fully charge the 51kWh and 64kWh battery packs in 7.5 and 9 hours, respectively, from 10% to 100% discharge. The same batteries can be charged from 10% to 80% using a 150kW DC charger in 35 and 39 minutes, respectively. Using the WLTP cycle, MG claims a maximum range of 350 kilometres from the smaller battery pack and 452 kilometres from the bigger one.

The MG 4 EV is presently being considered for release in the Indian market. The CBU or CKD route will be used to get the model to India. If released, it would compete with the likes of the BYD Atto 3 and the impending Hyundai Kona Electric facelift, both of which are expected to hit the market shortly after MG introduces the Air City EV to the market.