Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx, MG Euniq 7 and other highlights from day 2

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV

The 16th Edition Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, was officially inaugurated on January 13, on the second day of expo, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Government of India. Day two of the Auto Expo The Motor Show 2023 witnessed 23 unveilings and launches The second media day started with the launch of a new energy vehicle (NEVs) and world’s first hydrogen fuel cell MPV- EUNIQ 7 by MG Motors India. Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the Jimny and Fronx SUV. Take a look at highlights of Auto Expo Day 2.

MG unveils world’s first hydrogen fuel cell MPV

MG Motors India, wherein it showcased its new energy vehicle (NEVs) with world’s first hydrogen fuel cell MPV – EUNIQ 7 at the Auto Expo 2023.

Sun Mobility launched SwapX

SUN Mobility launched two revolutionary and future proof electric mobility solutions – SwapX, a compact station for EV Revolution and S2.1, a next-gen battery pack at the show.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled Fronx and Jimny SUVs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and JIMNY. The newly launched SUV featured high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage.

WardWizard unveils High-Speed Electric Scooter

WardWizard unveils High-Speed Electric Scooter ‘MIHOS’ with advanced technology at Auto Expo 2023. The company also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle ‘Rockefeller’ along with another 3Wheeler at the show.

Moto Volt URB e-scooter

Motovolt unveils India’s First Indigenous Smart Multi- Purpose E-Scooter ‘URBN’ at Auto-Expo 2023. With this launch, the company has made its entry into the coveted category of e-scooters.