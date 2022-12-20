Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spied in India, likely to launch next year

Photo: Instagram/deepak.thakur

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is expected to debut at next month's Auto Expo 2023 in the Indian market. The 5-door Jimny has been sighted testing many times, with India expected to be the first market to get the off-roading SUV.

As can be seen in the illustration, the India-specific Jimny has a sensible 5-door configuration that should make it more family friendly than, for example, the 3-door Mahindra Thar or the 3-door Force Gurkha. It's worth noting that 5-door versions of both the Thar and the Gurkha are on the way, and that Maruti Suzuki is offering the Jimny from the get-go in a form that's sure to please a broad range of consumers.

The latest spy photo reveals important features about the vehicle, including a flap-type door handle, hefty wheel arches, alloy wheels, and black bumpers. The Jimny's interior has enough for 5 people thanks to its 2 front captain's chairs and 3 rear bench seats. The off-roader will have a length of less than 4 metres, making it incredibly stealthy.

The Jimny offered in India will only be available with a gasoline-powered 1.5-litre K15 motor. This naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine is a generation behind the K15C petrol used in most current Maruti Suzuki SUVs including the new Brezza and Grand Vitara, producing roughly 102 Bhp of peak power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The normal transmission for the older engine will be a five-speed manual, with a four-speed torque converter automatic perhaps becoming an additional option.\

The Jimny 5-door is a lot more compact than the Thar or the Gurkha, which may be reflected in the pricing. The off-road vehicle is powered by a normally aspirated petrol engine, which is more cost-effective than the turbocharged diesels seen in the Gurkha and the Thar (that also gets a turbo petrol option). We anticipate a minimum of a Rs. 3 lakh price drop for the Jimny in comparison to the Thar.