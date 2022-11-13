Search icon
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launch likely, check details here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely be shown at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

Photo: Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Auto Expo 2023: The Indian Auto Expo 2023 will be back in January of the following year. Indian car fans are eager to see what new vehicles will be displayed since it has been so long since Auto Expo 2020. Despite whispers that major manufacturers like Mahindra and Royal Enfield have opted not to attend this year's Auto Expo, the event will go on nonetheless.

One of these rumours is that Maruti Suzuki intends to launch the new Jimny 5-door SUV at the Indian Auto Expo in 2023. The soon-to-be-released off-roader is now undergoing testing in the Indian market and will soon join the industry's already crowded off-road vehicle lineup as a viable competitor. Details about the impending SUV have been kept under wraps by the firm, but a new spy film published on YouTube by Prabhi Singh discloses some key information.

An essential sticker concerning the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is seen on the rear window of the test mule seen in the video. The label clearly displays the Jimny's Indian internal codename, YWD.

The Jimny 5-door test mule also demonstrates that Maruti Suzuki plans to offer the SUV for sale with a 1.5-liter petrol engine. The K15B power plant will be utilised, which does not include Dualjet technology but does have the 48V mild-hybrid system. With regards to outputs, the motor can produce up to 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque at its absolute max. The manual models will be equipped with a 5-speed stick shift, while the automatic models will have either a 4-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission (not confirmed).

The YouTuber can be heard talking about the G-Wagen-like styling of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, which will maintain a boxy appearance. Its 5-door counterpart's dimensions have also been revealed. The anticipated increase of 300 mm in the wheelbase will push the total length to 3,850 mm, with the width and height remaining unchanged at 1,645 and 1,733 mm.

In the back seats of the Jimny, passengers will find greater space and legroom than in the 3-door version. Aside from perhaps adding rear air conditioning vents, the feature set is anticipated to stay the same.

